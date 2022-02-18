AEW Rampage preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT will be a special Slam Dunk edition, with an early start time of 7pm ET instead of 10pm ET. The show is airing early due to NBA All-Star Weekend coverage on TNT.

Rampage was taped earlier this week from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, after Dynamite went off the air. You can click here for full spoilers.

Rampage will be headlined by the in-ring debut of NJPW star Jay White, who will face Trent Beretta. AEW released a new promo with White, which you can see below.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* Adam Cole vs. 10 of The Dark Order

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin in a Face of The Revolution Ladder Match qualifier

* Serena Deeb hosts another edition of The Professor’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge

* Jay White vs. Trent Beretta in the main event

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Rampage and be sure to join us later on for full coverage. Below is the promo with White: