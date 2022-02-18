2/18/22 AEW Rampage Recap

Join the Starman as he recaps tonight’s early Slam Dunk edition AEW Rampage, which was recorded last Wednesday from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

—

Pyro goes off as we are welcomed to this special Slam Dunk edition of Rampage. Adam Cole’s music hits as he makes his way down to the ring for the first match.

Match 1: Adam Cole vs. Dark Order’s 10

10 makes a bee line to the ring and leads the fans in a “10!” chant. 10 uses his size advantage to take Cole down with a German suplex and begins a series of strikes in the corner. Cole is able to counter and kicks 10 in the leg before wrapping it around the ring post. Cole continues on the attack, but 10 is able to counter with a delayed vertical suplex. The match heads out to the floor where Cole is able to send 10’s leg into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Cole continues to work on the leg as we head into a commercial break.

We return to the match to see 10 fighting back with a couple of clotheslines and a spinebuster. Cole is able to counter an attempt at a full nelson with an enziguri and picks up a near fall after hitting a backstabber. 10 is able to counter an attempt at a Panama Sunrise and connects with a discus clothesline for a near fall. Cole recovers and tries for another Panama Sunrise, but 10 spears him in the air and picks up another near fall. 10 then locks in a full nelson, but Cole breaks the hold with a low blow while distracting the referee and connects with the Boom to pick up the pin fall. After the match reDRagon comes out to celebrate the victory.

Winner: Adam Cole defeated Dark Order’s 10 by pin fall.

A recap of CM Punk challenging MJF in a Dog Collar Match at AEW Revolution is aired. The announce team then hype Dante Martin facing off against Powerhouse Hobbs, which will be coming after the commercial break.

Match 2: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin (Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match)

The winner of this match will qualify for the Face of the Revolution ladder match at AEW Revolution. Hobbs attacks Martin as he makes his way into the ring. The bell finally rings as Martin uses his speed to mount a quick comeback and sends Hobbs out to the floor. Martin the falls off the top rope and Hobbs hangs Martin onto the top rope before sending him crashing out to the floor. Hobbs then sends Martin into the railing and tosses him through the ropes and into the ring. Hobbs easily tosses Martin across the ring a couple of times as we head into a commercial break.

The match continues as Hobbs continues to dominate Martin and picks up a near fall after connecting with a clothesline. Hobbs then misses with a knee drop and Martin connects with a springboard uppercut for a near fall. Hobbs then rolls out to the floor and Martin hits Hobbs with a corkscrew cross body block. Martin rolls Hobbs back into the ring and connects with a missile dropkick for a near fall. Hobbs then comes back and crushes Martin with a spinebuster for the pin fall and advances to the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Dante Martin by pin fall to qualify for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.

Tony Schiavone is backstage with Jade Cargill who wants to know who is next. Matt Hardy and the Bunny come in and says Jade going against the Bunny is a money match. Mark Sterling says it will be an easy match for Jade next week and asks where he can sign.

Match 3: Serena Deeb vs. Angelica Risk (Professor’s Five Minute Rookie Challenge)

Serena quickly takes down Angelica and takes her time with the rookie. Serena toys with her opponent and pulls her up from a pin attempt around 90 seconds into the match. Serena then plants Angelica with a powerbomb and locks in the Serenity Lock to pick up the submission victory.

Winner: Serena Deeb defeated Angelica Risk by submission in the Professor’s Five Minute Challenge.

The announce team then hypes the main event as we head into a commercial break.

A video package highlighting Bryan Danielson’s proposal to Jon Moxley is aired. Mark Henry then conducts an interview between Jay White and Trent Beretta and Orange Cassidy. White says some people are familiar with him and he is there to dispose of Trent Beretta in an act of good faith towards Adam Cole. Trent welcomes White to AEW and says he will slam the forbidden door in his face. Mark Henry then tells us that it is time for the main event.

The announce team hypes next week’s editions of Dynamite and Rampage and the upcoming Revolution card before we head into the main event of the night.

Match 4: Jay White vs. Trent Beretta (w/ Orange Cassidy)

White and Beretta trade off with strikes and chops in the early moments of this match. Beretta takes White out with an overhead suplex, but White rolls out to the apron and hangs Beretta on the top rope. White then drags Beretta out to the floor and sends him into the railing and apron a few times. Beretta counters and takes White down with a clothesline before sending him back into the ring. White is able to regain control of the match by suplexing Beretta over the top rope and crashing down to the floor as we head into a commercial break.

The match continues with White still in control and continuing to wear down Beretta. Beretta then sends White into the corner and White rolls out to the floor. Beretta then tries for a moonsault out to the floor and hits White but takes most of the brunt of it. Back in the ring, White is able to hit the Flatliner on Beretta and picks up a near fall after hitting a German suplex. Beretta is able to recover and connects with a tornado DDT for a near fall of his own. Beretta then kicks White out of the ring with a dropkick.

Beretta then goes for a spear, but White counters with a knee to Beretta’s face. White then suplexes Beretta onto a chair against the railing before rolling him back into the ring. White picks up another near fall but Beretta is able to comeback with a near fall of his own. White and Beretta trade blows until Beretta connects with a lariat. Beretta then takes White down with a piledriver for a near fall. White then counters Beretta and connects with the Blade Runner to pick up the pin fall.

Winner: Jay White defeated Trent Beretta by pin fall.

After the match, White taunts Orange Cassidy before leaving the ring. Cassidy takes off his sunglasses and stares down White as Rampage comes to a close.

Match Results

– Adam Cole defeated Dark Order’s 10 by pin fall.

– Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Dante Martin by pin fall to qualify for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.

– Serena Deeb defeated Angelica Risk by submission in the Professor’s Five Minute Challenge.

– Jay White defeated Trent Beretta by pin fall.