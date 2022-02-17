Wardlow says he was surprised that Cody Rhodes left AEW

“I’m just as surprised, as everybody else I woke up to see the news. So I’m still very much in the dark on the situation. But, you know, like I said, I could speak on the situation for an hour straight, maybe longer. But for right now, without really knowing too much detail, all I can say to them is, thank you. They, they invited me into their house, he invited me to his school to take a look at me, he made my dreams come true. I’ll never have a bad word to say about Cody.

I’ve never had anything other than a positive interaction with him, and he legit made my dreams come true. I will forever be in his debt, I will forever thank him, and be thankful for him and the opportunity he gave me. Because I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you guys if it wasn’t for him. So if this is it, I would just say thank you to him. I just hope him and his family the best with whatever they decide to do. I messaged him earlier, ‘Doing what’s best for you and your family is never a bad decision.’ No matter who it affects, so – I just wish them the best.”

source: Battleground Podcast via Fightful