Update on The Hardys

The Hardy Boys are gearing up for what is being billed as their final run together as a tag team.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy will begin their reunion tour on Saturday, March 12 at a Big Time Wrestling event in Webster, MA. They currently have 4 dates announced for the tour, but more are expected to be announced.

There’s no word yet on if AEW is in contract talks with Jeff, but he is rumored to be headed to the promotion at some point.

Below is a recent video with The Hardys promoting their final run, along with a promo for their match against Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, and the current list of dates. The promo for their match against The Major Players includes a line where Matt thanks WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon for releasing Jeff so that The Hardys can reunite.

Stay tuned for more on The Hardys final run.

* Saturday, March 12: Big Time Wrestling in Webster, MA at the Webster Town Hall. They will face the winners of The SAT vs. The Briscoes earlier in the night

* Sunday, March 13: Big Time Wrestling in Albany, NY at the Washington Avenue Armory. They will wrestle Matt Cardona and Brian Myers

* Saturday, March 19: Patriotic Wrestling Federation in Clover, SC at the Clover High School. They will wrestle Griff Garrison and Marcus Kross

* Sunday, March 27: Northeast Wrestling in Waterbury, CT at Crosby High School. They will wrestle Caz XL and nZo

* Saturday, April 9: Big Time Wrestling and Great Lakes Championship Wrestling in Waukesha, WI at the Waukesha County Expo Center. Opponents TBA

* Sunday, May 15: MCW Spring Fever in Millersville, MD at the Benfield Sportscenter. They will wrestle Matt Taven and Mike Bennett