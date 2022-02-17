Tegan Nox: “I didn’t even make it to a Raw taping”

Former WWE talent Tegan Nox talks about testing positive for COVID-19 before she could even debut on WWE’s Monday Night Raw via Speaking to Chris Denker on Into The Danger Zone…

“I didn’t even make it to a Raw taping. I switched brands, technically went to a Raw taping in Texas, got COVID, was told I tested positive, and had to drive sixteen hours on my own, straight home, and after that never went to a Raw taping, ever. Just had to sit at home. As soon as I got cleared from COVID, I got released pretty soon after. ‘Oh, you’re cleared from COVID, your blood tests came back fine.’ ‘Great, I can finally see if this actually goes somewhere,’ and then wasn’t taken on the road. Next call, wasn’t needed. Next time, wasn’t needed. Three or four weeks out, ‘you’re not needed anymore, budget cuts.’ ‘Okay, no worries.'”

Quote via Fightful