Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings for Friday

Feb 17, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Friday’s Slam Dunk edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN after Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Adam Cole defeated 10 of The Dark Order

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Dante Martin in a Face of The Revolution Ladder Match qualifier

* Serena Deeb defeated a local enhancement talent in The Professor’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge

* Jay White defeated Trent Beretta

These matches will air this Friday at a special early start time of 7pm ET on TNT.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jexy Blakk

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal