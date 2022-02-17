Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings for Friday
Friday’s Slam Dunk edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN after Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers:
* Adam Cole defeated 10 of The Dark Order
* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Dante Martin in a Face of The Revolution Ladder Match qualifier
* Serena Deeb defeated a local enhancement talent in The Professor’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge
* Jay White defeated Trent Beretta
These matches will air this Friday at a special early start time of 7pm ET on TNT.