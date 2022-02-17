Punk and MJF in a dog collar match at Revolution

CM Punk and MJF will be settling their feud in the second dog collar match in AEW history at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view next month.

Punk, who opened Dynamite last night with a promo, said since MJF likes to emulate Roddy Piper, he’ll give him a match which Piper was famous for. He had a box with him and when he opened it he took out the dog collars. The former WWE champion also showed everyone a photo of a very young MJF standing next to him from several years ago and warned him that at Revolution, he will pay a much higher price than he did when he paid for that photo op.

MJF came out to give his response but for the first time, he had no words and left without uttering a word.

Later in the broadcast, Tony Schiavone said that the match was official for Revolution.

MJF beat CM Punk twice in Chicago earlier this month, first with a choke hold assisted by a rope and then the match was restarted and MJF won again after hitting Punk with the Dynamite diamond ring and covered him for the three count. This was Punk’s first loss in AEW.

The first AEW dog collar match was between Cody Rhodes and Brodie Lee for the TNT title and the match was acknowledged on television despite Rhodes leaving.