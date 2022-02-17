New digital series to feature Carmella and Corey Graves

WWE is set to premiere a new reality series with Corey Graves and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella.

“Corey & Carmella” will debut on Monday, February 28 via the WWE YouTube channel. Graves revealed don their “Bare With Us” podcast that the project is in conjunction with WWE and Glass Entertainment Group.

Glass Entertainment previously contacted the couple, who then took the idea to WWE. A pilot episode was filmed, and that has been split up into 10 four-minute episodes. Graves and Carmella noted that the entire series may be released on YouTube at once, but that has not been confirmed.

Graves and Carmella also revealed that they have been working on the project for two years.

“WWE has been unbelievable about helping us maintain our authenticity as much as we can,” Graves said. “It’s called ‘Corey & Carmella,’ but for those of you that listen to this, you’re going to recognize a lot more Matt and Leah than what you see on Raw or SmackDown or anything WWE.”

Their “Bare With Us” podcast will be featured throughout the series. Graves noted that the project is still in its infancy, and there’s still a lot of room for growth.

You can see the logo for the new series below.

Carmella tweeted on the show and wrote, “So happy to finally announce #CoreyandCarmella will premiere on the @WWE YouTube starting Monday February 28. [fire emoji] [clinking glasses emoji] And y’all thought we were starting an onlyfans…. [face with rolling eyes emoji]”

Graves and Carmella began dating in 2019 and announced their engagement in October 2021.

