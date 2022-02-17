Impact Report 2/17/22

— The show begins and IMPACT World Champion Moose makes his way down to the ring where IMPACT Wrestling EVP Scott D’Amore is awaiting a contract signing between the champion and his challenger for this weekend’s No Surrender pay-per-view, W. Morrissey. Moose says he believes there’s a legitimate chance that Morrissey doesn’t show up for their match after his attack on the challenger to close last week’s show. D’Amore assures Moose that Morrissey will compete this weekend and Moose says that even if he does show up, it won’t matter because Morrissey is about to step into the ring with a wrestling God. D’Amore tells Moose not to worry and asks Moose to sign the contract, which he does and Moose says D’Amore needs to be prepared to send yet another talent home this weekend. Moose signs the contract and exits the ring but Morrissey attacks out of nowhere and drills Moose with a boot to the face, then tosses Moose off the stage and ends the attack with a thunderous choke-slam. Morrissey goes down to the ring and signs the contact to make this weekend’s title match official.

— Backstage we see Gia Miller who’s with Jay White as well as Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. Chris Bey interrupts and says he’s going to win the X-Division Championship number one contender’s match. Jay says he’ll give the Bullet Club three wins this weekend at No Surrender. Jay says it’s not fair to Eric Young that he has to face ‘The Switchblade’ and says that Young is trying to create his own ‘bootleg’ version of the Bullet Club in IMPACT Wrestling and we head to a commercial break before our opening contest of the evening.

Masha Slamovich vs. Kiah Dream

— Masha bites Kiah right as the bell rings them unloads some strikes. A Russian Dip Device mauls Kiah and gets the 1-2-3! Masha wasted NO time in dispatching of Kiah.

Winner – Masha Slamovich

Ace Austin (with Madman Fulton) vs. Laredo Kid vs. Blake Christian — X-Division Championship Number One Contenders Match

— Kid nails a high drop-kick on Blake and attacks him in the corner right as the bell sounds, Ace lays out Kid from behind and then tosses him out of the ring. Christian and Ace go at it in the ring, Christian tosses Ace out of the ring and goes for a dive through the ropes but Fulton lays him out. Kid sneaks back in the ring, goes up top and lays out Ace, Christian and Fulton on the outside. The three competitors all brawl on the outside and we head to a commercial break. Back from the break and Christian gets control on Kid with a slam then tosses him into the corner where he drills Kid with a forearm then tosses him to the mat, goes up top and lands a moonsault, goes for the pin but Kid lifts the shoulders at two. Christian goes right back on the attack with a reverse DDT on both Kid and Ace, the latter two roll out of the ring and nails both Ace and Fulton with a dive through the ropes. All three competitors struggle to their feet and get back into the ring, Kid goes up top and lands a frog splash on Christian, goes for the cover but Ace breaks it up. Ace drills Kid with a super-kick, goes for the cover but Christian sneaks back in and lands a perfectly timed running Spanish Fly, goes for the cover but Ace kicks out. Christian goes up top and lands a flying stomp on Kid, Ace plants Christian with ‘The Fold’ and gets the 1-2-3 for the win!

Winner – Ace Austin

Gisele Shaw vs. Lady Frost

— Frost leaps for a head scissors, latches onto Shaw but ‘The Quintessential Diva’ dives out and lands on her feet. Shaw tosses Frost into a corner but Frost fights back with a pair of boots to Shaw’s face and reverses the momentum by tossing Shaw into the corner. Frost drills Shaw with a dive to the corner but Shaw comes firing back with a middle rope DDT. Shaw lands a bevy of strikes on Frost then follows it up with a running uppercut, goes for another but Frost clubs Shaw with an uppercut of her own and sends Shaw to the mat with a kick to the temple. Frost goes up top and lands a moonsault, goes for the cover but Shaw kicks out at two-and-a-half. Shaw comes hauling back and slams down Frost, puts her on the top rope, follows her up and plants Frost with a Spanish Fly. Shaw goes back up top and nails Frost with a middle rope corkscrew and gets the three! What a debut for Gisele Shaw!

— Backstage, we see Kenny King, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, PCO and Maria Kanellis of ‘Honor No More’. King says he doesn’t care if it’s Chris Sabin in that ring tonight because he’s going to take out whoever’s down there and Sabin will bend the knee to the THE KING.

Kenny King (with Honor No More) vs. Chris Sabin

— King goes right to work on Sabin as the bell rings. King rolls out of the ring to admire his early work, comes back in and stomps on Sabin, who know rolls out of the ring himself before quickly getting back in and the pair locks up. King runs off the ropes but gets taken out with a hip toss from Sabin. Honor No More start chirping at Sabin from ringside and King lays him out from behind followed by a bevy of strikes then goes for the pin but Sabin’s able to life the shoulder at two. Sabin comes roaring back and unloads some shots onto King but King locks-in a choke but Sabin rolls himself to the ropes to force a break. King unloads some more kicks, goes for another cover but Sabin kicks out once again. Sabin fired back with some elbows, King follows suit and both men are now down on the mat. Sabin’s first to his feet, lays King out with a running clothesline then a back-body drop then tosses King into the corner and unloads onto the ROH staple with some kicks before planting King with a tornado DDT and goes for the cover but King’s able to kick out after a count of two. King gets momentum back with a spine-buster before rolling out of the ring to regather himself but Sabin doesn’t stay at bay for long and hurls himself towards King with a sliding kick, King’s back in the ring and nails Sabin with a cross-body, goes for the cover but Sabin kicks out at two-and-a-half. Sabin ducks under a clothesline and drills King with a super-kick, King comes back with a Tiger Driver, goes for the cover but Sabin rolls out and rolls King up and gets the 1-2-3 for the win!

Winner – Chris Sabin

— Backstage we see Team IMPACT’s Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Steve Maclin and Rhino who’re all arguing. They all calm down and agree that they need to get their heads together and focus if they’re going to defeat Honor No More this weekend at No Surrender.

Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James & Chelsea Green

— Green & Steelz start things off and Steelz immediately makes the tag to Evans and Green rolls Evans right up but Evans powers out. Evans tosses Green into the corner but Green shoves her face-first into the middle turnbuckle. James’ tagged in by Green and they both mail Evans with a double slam, James goes for the cover but Evans powers out once again. Evans gets back on the offensive and launches James into the corner and makes the tag to Steelz, who clubs James in the throat, James counters with an uppercut and lays out her challenger for this weekend with a head scissors. James makes the tag back to Green, who goes right for the cover but Steelz lifts her shoulders at two. Green stays on the attack and snaps Steelz head forward with a slam, Evans tries to enter the fray but Green knocks her off of the apron as we head to a commercial break. Back from the break and Steelz is back in control and chops Green down with a few shots but Green comes right back with a sunset flip, goes for the cover but Steelz kicks out, Green scoops her right back up and nails her with a back body-drop. Evans is tagged in and goes for a power-bomb but Green slides out and makes the tag to James, who’s fired up and takes out both Steelz and Evans. James latches onto Evans’ back and tries to lock in a rear-naked choke but Evans pushes herself to the corner makes the tag to Steelz. James lays out Steelz with a slam and follows it up with the Mick Kick, goes for the cover but Evans breaks it up. Green tries to sneak into the mix but Evans takes her out and Steelz drills James with a crucifix bomb for the 1-2-3 and the win!

Winners – Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans

— Brian Myers, Zicky Dice and VSK are backstage. Myers is irate and verball chewing out both Dice and VSK. Myers says he didn’t realize two of his best friends were so weak. Myers asks Zicky and VSK how it felt to go through tables last week, VSK tells Myers it was his idea for them to face W. Morrissey last week and Myers kicks both Zicky and VSK out of The Learning Tree.

