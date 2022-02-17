D-Von Dudley undergoes successful spinal surgery

WWE Hall of Famer, current producer, and former multi-time tag champion D-Von Dudley announced on his Instagram that he recently had successful surgery, where doctors fused his L4, L5, and L6 spinal segments, and shifted his spine, which was a bit curved due to years of wrestling. D-Von adds that he most likely will never be able to return to the ring, but is happy with that since he is now going to be in much better condition.

His full statement reads:

They had to fuse L4, L5 and L6. The damage was a lot worse than they thought. The surgery took longer than they anticipated. But God is good and he the DOCTER said I am a new man. I can run, I can jump, I can beat my son Preston in basketball on the basketball court . LOL and racing him down the street lol, he thinks he can beat the old man. They also had to shift my spine a little bit with a curve. Because it was a straight line. That was because of all the wrestling. Then again, all of it was because of wrestling.They put the bolts screws and a plates in my back. They had to go up higher in my back they told me . I was told I could not wrestle anymore because if I do I could do more damage to my back I would have to have surgery again on the upper part. That’s OK I didn’t have plans On going back in there anyway.I would be in the hospital From Tuesday to Friday from My understanding. Unless it changes. Again ,thank you for all the well wishes and love.God is a great all the time. Amen and testify.