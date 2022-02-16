WWE reportedly working on another WrestleMania surprise

Feb 16, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

WWE reportedly has another major surprise planned for WrestleMania 38.

As we’ve noted, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is expected to return to the ring at WrestleMania 38, but nothing is official yet. In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE has another “Austin-level surprise” for the big event at AT&T Stadium in April.

There’s no word yet on who the top star is. It was previously believed that The Rock and John Cena were unable to make WrestleMania 38 due to their schedules, but anything is possible.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania 38 plans.

