Stipulation to be announced for women’s tag match at WWE Elimination Chamber

Ronda Rousey will have one hand tied behind her back in the women’s tag team match at WWE Elimination Chamber.

As noted, WWE announced last week that Rousey will team with Naomi to take on Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at Elimination Chamber this Saturday. A contract signing will be held for the match this Friday on SmackDown, and PWInsider reports that a stipulation will be revealed for the match with Rousey having one hand tied behind her back.

The stipulation comes after Rousey was interviewed by a WWE camera man after last week’s SmackDown. As seen in the video below, Rousey was asked if she’s worried about Deville’s involvement in the match.

“Worried about Sonya? No, I can beat Sonya with one hand tied behind my back. She’s the last of my worries,” Rousey said, laughing.

The WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday, February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 11am ET, and the main card will begin at 12pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

Bianca Belair will enter last. Winner will receive a WrestleMania 38 title match for the RAW Women’s Title.

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre

Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Rousey will have one hand tied behind her back for the match.

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz