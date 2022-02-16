Spoilers: NXT Level Up tapings for Friday

The following WWE NXT Level Up matches were taped on Tuesday night before NXT Vengeance Day at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

* Nigel McGuinness and recent hire Sudu Shah were on commentary

* Alicia Taylor and newcomer Kelly Kincaid (aka ROH’s Quinn McKay) were the ring announcers

* Harland defeated Javier Bernal

* Fallon Henley and Kayla Inlay defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley (aka Natalie Holland)

* Edris Enofe defeated Kushida

You can click here for several photos of the Level Up set and more notes from the taping.

NXT Level Up will air each Friday at 10pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network, in the place of WWE 205 Live.

Stay tuned for more.