Rumor on Steve Austin’s WWE return

As we’ve noted, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is expected to return to the ring for a match at WrestleMania 38. While nothing is official, WWE recently started talking with Austin and he’s had a wrestling ring set up at his home.

While Austin vs. Kevin Owens in some capacity has been rumored for WrestleMania 38, a new report from Andrew Zarian on the “We’re Live, Pal!” show speculates that Austin is expected by some to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at some point. Zarian added that he wouldn’t be shocked if Austin did something with Owens at WrestleMania.

It was noted that people within WWE expect Austin vs. Goldberg to happen. Zarian said he doesn’t think this would be a one-off for Austin, but there’s no word yet on what a return run might consist of, but a match with Goldberg is rumored at some point.

Austin vs. Goldberg in 2022 seems like a long shot, so it will be interesting to see if this really happens. It’s important to note that this should be taken as a rumor for now.

Stay tuned for more.