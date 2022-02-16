Report: Cody Rhodes on the way to WWE, to film promos at PC this weekend

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated broke the story today that “every indication” is that Cody Rhodes is on his way to WWE and “potentially even as soon as filming segments at the Performance Center this weekend.”

With people in WWE knowing beforehand that Cody was leaving AEW last week, it suggests that the two sides were already in discussion before he even officially left. Cody has been a free agent since the end of 2021 so legally he was able to talk with anyone even though he was still appearing on AEW television.

Barrasso also adds that his wife Brandi is not expected to be heading over to WWE, at least not for now. With Brandi delivering a baby last year, it could be that the former AEW Chief Brand Officer will take a hiatus for now.

Of course, nothing is 100% confirmed until Rhodes signs on the dotted line but as things stand, the plan is to return to the place where he started his professional wrestling career. As reported before, Rhodes did not shy away from blasting WWE at every opportunity on AEW TV so it will be interesting how this evolves.

If Cody does end up back in WWE it will mark the first time that a major AEW talent went the other way. So far, traffic has flowed one way with many former WWE talent seeking greener pastures over at AEW.

But as the saying goes, the grass is always greener on the other side.