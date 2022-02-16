NXT Vengeance Day rating/viewership

Tuesday’s live Vengeance Day edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 525,000 viewers on Syfy, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 31.25% from last week’s 400,000 viewers on Syfy.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 57.14% from last week’s 0.07 rating in the key demo. The 0.11 rating represents 145,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 49.48% from the 97,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.07 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #48 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #77 ranking.

NXT ranked #78 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #87ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT Vengeance Day special drew the second-lowest audience of the year, but the number isn’t as bad as expected due to the show airing on Syfy with NBA and Olympics competition. The key demo rating is tied with the January 18 episode to be the second-lowest of the year. Last week’s Syfy episode drew the lowest audience and key demo rating in show history due to the temporary network change. To compare, before this month NXT last aired on Syfy on August 3rd, 2021 due to the Olympics, which averaged 520,000 viewers and a 0.10 key demo rating. This week’s viewership was up 31.25% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 57.14% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 26.36% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 31.25% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, aired on the USA Network, and was the post-Takeover: Vengeance Day episode.

The NBA game between the Celtics and the 76ers on TNT at 7:30pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.40 rating, drawing 1.186 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.658 million viewers, ranking #7 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.23 key demo rating.

Winter Olympics coverage on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 8.704 million viewers. The Olympics on NBC at 8pm also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 1.54 rating.

This week’s live NXT Vengeance Day special on Syfy featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Cameron Grimes vs. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell vs. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, MSK vs. The Creed Brothers in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo in a Weaponized Steel Cage match, plus Santos Escobar vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker in the commercial-free main event.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode