Notes on Alex Shelley, Lance Archer, Lady Frost, HTM, and more

– Octagon Jr. makes his United States debut in trios match at SuperFight in Charlotte, NC on February 26 for MLW. Octagon Jr., Puma King and a mystery partner will face Arez, Gino Medina and Mini Abismo Negro. Speaking of the February 26th show, Alex Shelley vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout has also been added the card.

– WrestlePit returns to Pittsburgh, PA for “Turning Up The Heat” at the The Maverick, 120 S Whitefield Street. The card features Ring of Honor PURE champion Josh Woods, Matt Taven, Lady Frost, Fallah Bah, and more.

– Update on the Honky Tonk Man:

HTM covid update: Doing much better. Shortness of breath has been a hard hill to climb. Just chipping away at it. Very blessed to be here. Thank you all. — Honky Tonk Man® (@OfficialHTM) February 16, 2022

– “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer headlines in Dundalk, MD This Saturday for MCW’s Winter Blast 2022. Seduce and Destroy will face Archer and Ken Dixon in tag team action.

