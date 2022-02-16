News on Lita, Scotty 2 Hotty, Gangrel, MLW, and more

– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Hall of Famer Lita gave an update on her status once Elimination Chamber is done. She said…

“Currently, I was just asked to do this match. I know everything can change in WWE at the drop of a hat. There is a lot of opportunity here, and just because there are no current plans doesn’t mean there won’t be. This is also allowing me to focus on the task at hand, which is to put on a killer match and not focus on anything else except Elimination Chamber”.

– Scott Garland (fka Scotty 2 Hotty) is doing a wrestling seminar at the YMCA of the Coosa Valley, 100 Walnut ST, Gadsden, AL on Sunday at 3PM. Click here for more information.

– Major League Wrestling is returning to Chicago in July, tickets on sale March 1st at 10am. Talent announced thus far include World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Davey Richards, World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan, Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout, etc.

