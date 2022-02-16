Money, backstage issues drive the Rhodes family out of AEW

Wade Keller of the Pro Wrestling Torch said that one of the main reasons that Cody Rhodes decided to split from AEW was because of money and the two parties could not agree on a deal.

Rhodes apparently wanted a big-money contract similar to what stars such as CM Punk and Bryan Danielson are getting but AEW President Tony Khan was not willing to match that contract for Cody and after weeks and weeks of negotiations, things went south during the weekend which led to the departure of both Cody and his wife Brandi.

Rumors are, according to another story by TMZ, that Cody and Tony also butted heads a lot and the two were not on the same page for a very long time. It was no secret that the four EVPs – Cody, Omega, and The Bucks – were not very friendly with Cody usually being the odd one out as Omega and the Jackson brothers are tight.

Keller of The Torch also said that Brandi Rhodes was not liked backstage by anyone and she was not seen as “an asset on camera, in the ring, or behind the scenes.”

That statement was quickly shot down by Nyla Rose and Red Velvet, who jumped to Brandi’s defense.

“This is just flat out some bullshit. Brandi was liked by many people backstage including myself. Is she a polarizing character, for sure… but don’t work yourself into a shoot. You want a hot scoop from the source, well here it is. Stop making shit up,” Rose wrote.

Velvet also contradicted Keller’s report, saying, “Me and I think it’s very disrespectful and rude how you guys can make comments and have people believe things that are not true! Back off and just be happy for people in their new endeavors. Good day!”

Meanwhile, Amanda Huber, the wife of the late Jon “Brodie Lee” Huber, also shot down rumors that the whole thing is a work.

Huber, who works for AEW’s community relations department, said that she endured a frustrating 24 hours seeing people saying this is all a work.

“It’s not,” she wrote. “I’ve been in pro wrestling at 20 years this spring. I have no reason to ‘work’ an angle from my community position.”