IMPACT Wrestling confirms back to back shows at WrestleCon

IMPACT Wrestling Delivers Back To Back Shows At WrestleCon On April 1st, Starting At 9 p.m.

Fans Buying One Ticket Will Receive Admission To Both, Including The Late-Night, Retro-Style IPWF

What’s better than one IMPACT Wrestling show?



How about two – and to make it even better, you get two for the price of one!



IMPACT Wrestling will make a splash at WrestleCon in Dallas on April 1st with back-to-back shows, starting at 9 p.m. local time at the Fairmont Hotel. Round two of IMPACT Wrestling WrestleCon extravaganza is set to start at midnight, featuring a return of the popular flashback IMPACT Provincial Wrestling Federation (IPWF).



The 9 p.m. IMPACT show at WrestleCon will feature all of the IMPACT superstars, such as IMPACT World Champion Moose, IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, IMPACT X-Division Champion Trey Miguel and many others.



The Good Brothers, for instance, are confirmed to wrestle at IMPACT’s 9 p.m. show on Friday night, April 1st, in conjunction with one of the biggest annual pro wrestling weekend’s of the year. Also confirmed for the 9 p.m. show: Deonna Purrazzo, Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green, Ace Austin, Eric Young, Jordynne Grace, Rhino, Rich Swann, Steve Maclin and Tasha Steelz, among others.



The second show will feature the IPWF stars who have shined, well, since the mid-1980s. The retro stars include Bill Ding (Trey Miguel), DJ 2 Large (Moose), Sex Ferguson (Doc Gallows), Chad 2Badd (Karl Anderson), Ladybird Johnson (Havok), Georgia Cobb (Jordynne Grace), Rip Rayzor (Ace Austin), Jazzy Fitbody (Madison Rayne) and many others.



“WrestleCon is one of the biggest events on the wrestling calendar every year … we’re proud to be a part of it,” said IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore. “We’re doubly proud this year.”



IMPACT will hold Meet & Greet sessions before and after its WrestleCon shows. (Names of those who will be a part of the Meet & Greets will be announced in the coming weeks.)



Tickets to both IMPACT shows are now available and both are expected to sell-out. Go to: https://highspotslive.com/products/impact-wrestling-april-1st-9-00-pm-cst.