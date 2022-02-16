Cena’s Peacemaker series renewed by WarnerMedia for second season

John Cena’s Peacemaker series on HBO Max has been renewed for a second season. The news was announced by WarnerMedia today in a press release.

The eight-episode first season of the DC spinoff series premiered on Thursday, January 13 and will have its finale on February 17. Gunn will direct and write all episodes for season two.

“Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max. To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two,” said Gunn.

Joh Cena added, “I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character. Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series.”

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.