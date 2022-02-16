Buddy Matthews possibly going to AEW

Former WWE Cruiserweight and RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy) is reportedly headed to AEW, according to some of the wrestlers there.

Matthews was released from his WWE contract back on June 2, and has worked a number of indie dates, and bookings for promotions like MLW and NJPW since then, but Fightful Select now reports that Matthews is apparently headed to AEW.

Sources within AEW in recent weeks have indicated that there was growing interest in bringing Matthews in, as well as rumblings about Matthews joining the company in some capacity, with some even saying they heard that creative pitches were made, with another source going as far as saying that creative for Matthews’ debut had been decided on.

Furthermore, several AEW talents have reportedly been told that the working plan is to bring Matthews in, and that has been going around since January.

There’s no word yet on when Matthews might make his AEW debut, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.