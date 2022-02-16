AEW music concert to be held during Revolution PPV weekend

All Elite Wrestling announced that they will be hosting a concert during the Revolution pay-per-view weekend in Orlando.

Titled AEW Music LIVE!, the event will take place on Saturday, March 5 at The Venue at University of Central Florida and will cost $20 for a general admission ticket.

The concert, which will have performances by AEW music producer Mikey Rukus, Monetary and Wrestle and Flow, will feature original AEW theme songs and some tracks from the Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence music album which AEW is releasing this month.

A live band will be providing the soundtrack to the concert.

AEW will have a live Rampage on Friday and a Fan Fest on Saturday afternoon at the Addition Financial Arena before presenting Revolution on Sunday, March 6.

Tickets for the concert are available at Ticketmaster.com.