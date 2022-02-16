2/16/22 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Nashville, Tennessee.

—

CM Punk is in the ring. Punk says there is a locker room full of guys that looked up to him, but MJF isn’t one of them. Punk says MJF claims to be better than everyone, and he admits that MJF did beat him twice last week, but MJF will always be shitty little Max from shitty Long Island. Punk says because of the assist from Jon Moxley last week, he gets to pick the time, place, and match type the next time he and MJF meet. Punk says the match will take place on Sunday, March 6th at Revolution in Orlando, Florida. Punk says he thought about a cage, but he has won more cage matches than he’s lost. Punk says he had to think about matches that have taken the most out of him and that he has left parts of him in the ring. Punk opens a box that is in the ring, and he pulls out a dog collar. Punk says he is going to take years off of MJF’s career, and calls him to the ring. MJF comes to the stage, and Punk holds up an old picture of a younger MJF meeting Punk at an autograph signing. Punk says the price that MJF paid to meet him that day will pale in comparison to the price that MJF will pay at Revolution. MJF drops his mic and walks backstage without saying a word.

—