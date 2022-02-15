WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW on Valentine’s Day drew an average of 1.602 million viewers on Syfy, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 15.5% from last week’s 1.387 million viewers for the first of two Syfy episodes.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.376 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.694 million), the second hour drew 1.709 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.449 million) and the final hour drew 1.402 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.337 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 22.22% from last week’s 0.36 key demo rating. That 0.44 key demo rating represents 574,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 22.13% from the 470,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.36 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.44 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #3 spot. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.689 million viewers, also ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.22 rating in the key demographic.

RAW ranked #18 for the night in viewership on cable, behind The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, The Ingraham Angle, Gutfeld!, Outnumbered, Your World with Neil Cavuto, America’s Newsroom at 9am, The Faulkner Focus, FOX & Friends, The Story, America’s Newsroom at 10am, America Reports at 2pm, Rachel Maddow Show, and America Reports at 1pm. This is up from last week’s #20 ranking for the night in viewership.

This week’s RAW drew what has to be considered strong numbers considering it was on Syfy, and faced competition from the Winter Olympics. The audience and key demo rating beat many shows that aired on the USA Network, and were both up from last week’s lowest audience ever for a primetime airing, and last week’s second-lowest key demo rating. This week’s hour 1 to hour 3 viewership drop of 17% was the second-biggest of this year so far. This week’s RAW viewership was up 15.5% from last week’s episode on Syfy, while this week’s key demo rating was up 22.22% from last week.

The Bachelor on ABC drew an average of 3.253 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Price Is Right Valentine’s Day special drew 4.661 million viewers on CBS, the Winter Olympics on NBC drew 7.874million viewers on NBC, 911: Lone Star drew 4.953 million viewers on FOX, and CW’s March drew 303,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Winter Olympics on NBC drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 1.47.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 11.49% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 22.80% from the same week in 2021. The episode one year ago aired on the USA Network.

Monday’s RAW from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN had just a few segments and one match advertised ahead of time – the final red brand build for Elimination Chamber, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defending against AJ Styles, Riddle hosting a RK-Broga Party (toga party), Brock Lesnar appearing to deliver a final message to his Elimination Chamber opponents, and WWE Hall of Famer Lita signing her Elimination Chamber contract with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The main event ended up being Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode