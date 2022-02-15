WWE Elimination Chamber set sneak peek

A sneak peek at the stage and set for WWE Elimination Chamber has surfaced online.

As seen below, a look inside the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia shows the setup for Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, including the stage, the ramp and the tent-like structure that goes over the ring, where the Chamber structure is housed.

The Jeddah Super Dome was recently completed, and this will be WWE’s first event at the venue.

The WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday, February 19. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 11am ET, and the main card will begin at 12pm ET. Below is the current line-up, along with video from inside the Jeddah Super Dome:

First Look at the Elimination Chamber stage in Saudi Arabia #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/e3Ykmkciuv — Ben (@WrestlingBen_) February 15, 2022

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

Bianca Belair will enter last. Winner will receive a WrestleMania 38 title match for the RAW Women’s Title.

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre

Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz