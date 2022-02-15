More on Cody Rhodes and WWE/AEW

It’s looking more and more like Cody Rhodes is headed back to WWE.

As noted, it was announced this morning that Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes have left AEW. You can click here for the original statements from Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan. You can also click here for the initial report on Rhodes possibly returning to WWE, along with more on his AEW departure. You can click here for what Dustin Rhodes had to say about the departures.

In an update, a new report from @Wrestlevotes notes that a WWE source “fully anticipates” WWE and Rhodes to come to an agreement.

On a related note, Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian reports that Cody’s “camp” has been in talks with WWE about a possible deal.

Regarding Cody’s AEW status, Wrestling Inc. has confirmed that despite Rhodes working as an Executive Vice President, he is free to do what he wants at this point as he is not under any kind of non-compete clause with AEW.

There are now multiple sources reporting that Cody is in talks with WWE. It was previously reported by Fightful Select that WWE and Rhodes have been in talks, and that WWE knew that Rhodes’ AEW departure would be announced this morning. Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani also reported that WWE is in talks with Rhodes about returning in the near future.

There is still no word on if Cody’s WWE return deal would include a spot on the roster for Brandi, or when we might see Rhodes return to the WWE ring, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.