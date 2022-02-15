LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY

– The WWE NXT Vengeance Day special opens up with a video that shows Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) texting about tonight’s matches. We’re live on Syfy as Vic Joseph welcomes us to Vengeance Day at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The crowd cheers and we go right to the ring for the opener.

Weaponized Steel Cage Match: Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo

The Steel Cage is already set up and weapons are all over the walls of the cage, and laying around. Pete Dunne is waiting in the middle of the cage and Alicia Taylor does the introductions. The only way to win this match is by pinfall or submission. The camera cuts to the back and we see Tony D’Angelo arrive in a Maybach. D’Angelo heads to the cage as Dunne looks on.

The bell rings and Dunne immediately nails a dropkick. Dunne unloads and sends Tony into the steel. Dunne unloads with steel chair shots now. D’Angelo turns it around with a trash can shot to the face. D’Angelo then drives Dunne down onto the trash can with a suplex. D’Angelo with a big kendo stick shot over the back. We see a table leaning up in the corner. D’Angelo opens a tool box but Dunne slams it shut on his hand, then double stomps it. Dunne goes to work on D’Angelo’s fingers with a wrench now.

D’Angelo grabs a fire extinguisher and sprays Dunne with it while he’s on the top turnbuckle. D’Angelo climbs up and tangles with Dunne, who is hanging over the top of the cage. D’Angelo brings Dunne back to the mat with a huge superplex from the top of the cage. Fans chant “holy shit!” as Dunne kicks out at 2. Dunne and D’Angelo are both down as the referee checks on them. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. D’Angelo grabs a pair of zip ties from the tool box now. He cuffs Dunne’s hands behind his back. D’Angelo works Dunne over and talks some trash while he’s stuck on his knees. D’Angelo grabs a hammer and pries at Dunne’s mouth with it. Dunne with a big headbutt. D’Angelo runs into the corner as Dunne side-steps. Dunne, still handcuffed, brings D’Angelo down into a submission. D’Angelo powers up with a big powerbomb in the middle of the ring.

D’Angelo follows up with a DDT for a 2 count. Fans chant for tables now. D’Angelo goes to powerbomb Dunne through the leaning table in the corner but Dunne slides out and applies a Guillotine, while still cuffed. D’Angelo starts to fade. Dunne cuts himself free with a pair of pliers in the tool box. D’Angelo sends Dunne head-first into the steel of the cage. D’Angelo climbs up and grabs his crowbar from the cage wall but Dunne hits him in the back with a chair. Dunne grabs D’Angelo from the top and runs across the ring, launching him through the leaning table with a big powerbomb. Fans chant “holy shit!” but D’Angelo still kicks out at 2.

Dunne unloads on D’Angelo with his cricket bat now. Dunne with the Bitter End for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Dunne can’t believe it. Dunne grabs Tony’s crowbar and swings but misses and D’Angelo drops him with a low blow or a chop block. D’Angelo follows up with his Fisherman’s neckbreaker but Dunne kicks out just in time.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” again. Dunne grabs another crowbar and decks D’Angelo in the gut as he swings the first crowbar. Dunne decks D’Angelo again and nails the Bitter End on top of some of the table debris for the pin to win.

Winner: Pete Dunne

– After the match, Dunne stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Dunne stands tall over D’Angelo, who is laid out on his back.

– We get a video where Raquel Gonzalez calls Cora Jade to wake her up. Jade says it’s 5am and Gonzalez can’t believe she’s still asleep if she wants to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Gonzalez is outside of Jade’s house and ready to train. Jade gets dressed and they head to the gym. Gonzalez tells her it’ll take 3 wins to win the tournament, so let’s get to work. They train but Gonzalez smacks a pastry out of Jade’s hand and says that’s not part of the plan. We see them running at a park now, and doing more exercises. Gonzalez keeps pushing Jade and says they have to do this all again tomorrow. She gives Jade props for killing it on day one.

– Vic and Wade are at the entrance-way now. They hype the Women’s Dusty Classic beginning next week and send us to McKenzie Mitchell, who is standing in the crowd with the trophy. She talks about the Men’s Dusty Classic finals for tonight, then sends us to a video from earlier today of The Creed Brothers and Malcolm Bivens cutting promos on how they will win. They are confident that they will win the tournament tonight because it’s The Diamond Mine forever. We get a pre-recorded promo from MSK now. They are confident they will make history tonight by winning the MSK for the second year in a row.

– We see video of Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes arriving earlier today. We also see footage of Cameron Grimes arriving earlier.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Toxic Attraction

We go back to the ring for tonight’s first title match and out comes Toxic Attraction – NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. They head to the ring and raise their titles in the air. Out next comes Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

Dolin and Jayne attack the challengers from behind as they enter the ring. They send Hartwell and Pirotta to the floor, then fly off the apron to take them back down as Rose cheers them on. They bring it back in and the bell rings as Jayne levels Pirotta with a big forearm. Pirotta comes back with a big fall-away slam. Indi tags in and they double team Jayne for a 2 count. Fans chant “we want Gigi!” as Indi beats Jayne around the ring.

Indi with a big boot to the head for a 2 count. Jayne takes Indi to the corner and places her up top. Dolin tags in and they double team Indi while Rose distracts the referee from the apron. Rose ends up putting hands on Indi while she’s down on the floor, rolling her back in, but the referee sees this and ejects her to the back. Dolin goes back to work on Indi while Rose yells at the referee and we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Jayne and Indi are trading strikes in the middle of the ring. They both go down and start crawling to make tags. Dolin and Pirotta tag in. Pirotta with clotheslines and a big splash in the corner. Pirotta launches Dolin face-first into the top turnbuckle, then nails a Spear. Jayne jumps on Pirotta’s back . Pirotta ends up with both champs on her back, then slams them to the mat. She covers Dolin for a close 2 count.

Pirotta and Indi take out Dolin with a Spinebuster and Indi covers but Jayne runs in to break it up. Jayne and Persia tumble to the floor and Persia gets sent into the steel steps by Jayne. Indi tries to launch herself in from the apron but Jayne trips her and she lands on her face, the referee didn’t see it.

Dolin capitalizes with a roundhouse kick but Indi kicks out at 2. Jayne and Dolin double team Indi with a High-Low for the pin to retain now.

Winners: Toxic Attraction

– After the match, Dolin and Jayne stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Mandy returns to the ring to celebrate.

– Amari Miller and Wendy Choo are backstage walking and talking. Choo asks about possibly teaming up for the Dusty Classic but Miller says she already has someone. Wendy says that’s OK. Miller walks off and Choo gives her a thumbs up, but turns her thumbs up to a thumbs down. Choo walks over to Dakota Kai and proposes they form a tag team. Kai talks about it to herself or her imaginary friend, and Choo says when “you two” figure it out, let me know.

– Grayson Waller and Sanga are out in the parking lot with two police officers. Waller is apparently conspiring with Sanga to set LA Knight up so he will be arrested for violating his restraining order. Waller walks off with the cops as we go back to commercial.

