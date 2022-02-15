Dustin Rhodes on his AEW status, Cody and Brandi leaving

Dustin Rhodes has confirmed that he is staying with AEW.

As noted, it was announced this morning that Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes are leaving AEW. You can click here for the original statements from Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan. You can also click here for news on Rhodes possibly returning to WWE, along with more on his AEW departure.

In an update, Dustin took to Twitter today and offered support for his brother and his sister-in-law, but said he is not leaving AEW as he likes it there.

“No I am not leaving. I like it here in @AEW,” Dustin wrote in his initial tweet.

He added in a follow-up post, “I love my brother #CodyRhodes. I love my sister in law @TheBrandiRhodes . Whatever they decide to do in life, I support 110%. I am sad that they are gone, but the fucking train keeps moving. [blue heart emoji] [red heart emoji] #LFG”

Dustin has been with AEW since the spring of 2019. It was announced in August 2019 that he signed a multi-year deal to work as a wrestler and a coach. It’s likely that his original contract came up recently, as was the case with other AEW Originals, but it appears he and the company are moving forward together.

Stay tuned for more on Cody and Brandi. You can see Dustin’s full tweets below:

