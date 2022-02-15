Battle of the Belts II will not air live, to be taped the day before

The second Battle of the Belts will not be a live broadcast and instead it will be taped following a live Rampage on Friday, April 15. The show will then air on TNT on Saturday, April 16.

AEW is doing a double header taping at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, for these two shows with tickets starting at just $30 plus fees. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 25 at 10AM CT at AEWTix.com.

The first Battle of the Belts was held last month on January 8 at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina and was headlined by Sammy Guevara defeating Dustin Rhodes to become the interim TNT champion.

The one-hour broadcast is part of an updated television deal between AEW and WarnerMedia which will see four Battle of the Belts specials per year.