Valentine’s Day two-for-one WrestleMania 38 ticket offer

If you still haven’t bought a Valentine’s Day gift for your significant other, how about a WrestleMania ticket on the cheap?

WWE is running a two-for-one “Bring your valentine to WrestleMania” special ticket offer, valid only until tomorrow, February 15 at 10PM.

If you’re interested in purchasing two tickets for the price of one, even if you’re not taking your valentine, use the code WMLOVE at SeatGeek.com. The code is not valid for the two-day combo and can only be used against the separate day one and day two tickets.

The two-day WrestleMania will take place on April 2 and April 3 live from the massive AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE has moved nearly 50,000 tickets for each night but the show is obviously far off from a near sell-out.