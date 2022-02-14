Pat McAfee narrates Road to WrestleMania WWE/Peacock Super Bowl commercial

The 30-second Road to WrestleMania commercial last night during the Super Bowl LVI broadcast was narrated by Smackdown commentator Pat McAfee.

The commercial showed what WrestleMania season is as past clips from WrestleMania aired with McAfee saying, “Amazing, astounding, marvelous, astonishing, phenomenal, breathtaking, smashing, superb, fabulous, fantastic, tremendous, wonderous, monumental, mind blowing, terrific, radical, colossal, dynamite, staggering, stupendous,” faster as the video progresses.

“We’re officially on the road to WrestleMania,” Michael Cole chimes in as the Monday Night Raw on USA Network logo and WrestleMania on Peacock logo flashed on the screen.

With the broadcast being on NBC and WWE in deep business with NBC Universal, the advert only plugged the shows that air on their properties.