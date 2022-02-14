Matt Hardy says the Hardy Boyz still want to face The New Day

“The New Day is definitely a team that we want to work against. Because I got to reference them several times when I was doing Broken Matt Hardy in TNA/IMPACT. You know, they were The Day of New, and I kept making references to those guys and calling them out and saying it was our mission, we had been sent from a higher power, we have to prove that we are the greatest tag team in all space and time. So there’s a match that was definitely on our to-do list that we wanted to get and have and unfortunately, we didn’t get to have it then. But yeah, I would have loved to have had that match.

Once again, Kofi is the guy I’ve known for a long time, got a lot of love and respect for him too. He’s such a great family man now and has those kids and we always had that in common. Woods is someone I like a lot too. We’re in this in this cool text group where we stay in contact quite a bit. Big E, I just kind of got to know him during this last run at WWE. So that was a lot of fun, too. He’s just a great guy. I’m so happy that he has been as successful as he has been the last little while. I guess it’s pro wrestling and who knows. Never say never. Maybe one day we’ll get a Hardyz vs. The New Day match. It is a match we would definitely like to have at some point in our careers.”

source: The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy / Fightful