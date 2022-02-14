Filed to Gerweck.net:

IMPACT Holds Gutcheck Challenge Open Tryout On Sunday, March 6, In Columbus, Ohio; The Winner Will Receive An IMPACT Wrestling Developmental Contract



Do you have what it takes to be the next IMPACT Wrestling superstar?

Do you dream and aspire to be a World Champion, shining in the spotlight with adoring worldwide fans? And appear every week on international TV?

Well, your chance is here, once again!

IMPACT Wrestling, in partnership with The Arnold Classic, invites all aspiring pro wrestlers to participate in the 2022 Gutcheck Challenge, set for Sunday, March 6, in Columbus, Ohio.

Evaluations will start at 10 a.m. ET, with the challenges starting at 2 p.m., and the winner announced at the end of the day.

The winner of the Gutcheck Challenge at The Arnold Classic will be awarded an IMPACT Wrestling Developmental Contract.

The IMPACT Wrestling Gutcheck Challenge open tryout will be held in the main hall of the Greater Columbus Convention Center. The Arnold Classic – the professional bodybuilding portion of the IFBB Arnold Sports Festival, also known as the Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festival – launched in 1989 and is expected to draw more than 20,000 athletes from around the world.

Gutcheck was launched by TNA/IMPACT Wrestling in 2004 to recruit new talent. Gutcheck segments have been featured on the company’s weekly flagship TV show, Impact! Many former wrestlers and company executives have scrutinized past Gut Check participants, always looking for the next breakout star. Several wrestlers have been awarded contracts with TNA/IMPACT after participating in Gut Check.

Longtime wrestler Lance Storm and current IMPACT Wrestling personality John E. Bravo will run The Gutcheck Challenge at The Arnold Classic.

Storm wrestled for more than 25 years after launching his career from his native Canada – and was a champion in multiple promotions, including WWF/WWE, WCW and ECW. Bravo has been an IMPACT referee, manager and more.

All registrants will receive an IMPACT Wrestling Gutcheck Challenge t-shirt and free admission on Sunday to The Arnold Classic Expo. For more information on Gut Check at the Arnold Classic, go to: https://impactwrestling.com/2022/02/03/impact-wrestling-gut-check-tryout-returns-at-the-arnold-classic/



* To register, please fill out the Gutcheck Registration Form on impactwrestling.com in its entirety and click submit.



FACTS

Date: Sunday, March 6th

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio

Time: Starting at 10am ET

For More Information: https://www.arnoldsportsfestival.com/ or www.impactwrestling.com