Former WWE referee passes away

Mickey Henson, known to wrestling fans as former WCW/WWE referee Mickey Jay, has reportedly passed away at the age of 59.. Henson had been battling Covid-19 pneumonia.

Henson was a referee for WCW until WWE bought the company in 2001. Henson later worked as a referee with WWE from 2005 until 2009.

RIP longtime referee Mickey Jay (Hinson). Mickey passed away this evening at 6:19 p.m. pic.twitter.com/lz6usHz99J — Mike Mooneyham (@ByMikeMooneyham) February 15, 2022

The former Simon Dean commented…

RIP Mickie Henson. Total professional and legend of the wrestling business. He was loved by all that knew him. I remember the day that he was coming in to start working with the Wwe and I was honored to have him referee my match. He was so humble and always a pleasure to be around. He will be missed…..