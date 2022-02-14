Former WWE referee passes away

Feb 14, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Mickey Henson, known to wrestling fans as former WCW/WWE referee Mickey Jay, has reportedly passed away at the age of 59.. Henson had been battling Covid-19 pneumonia.

Henson was a referee for WCW until WWE bought the company in 2001. Henson later worked as a referee with WWE from 2005 until 2009.

The former Simon Dean commented…

RIP Mickie Henson. Total professional and legend of the wrestling business. He was loved by all that knew him. I remember the day that he was coming in to start working with the Wwe and I was honored to have him referee my match. He was so humble and always a pleasure to be around. He will be missed…..

One Response

  1. Taxx W. Hoodchicken says:
    February 14, 2022 at 8:58 pm

    R.I.P. MJ

