Stephanie McMahon hypes Becky/Lita billboards in Jeddah

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued a statement promoting the billboards featuring Becky Lynch and Lita in Saudi Arabia which were put up ahead of the Elimination Chamber premium live event set for next week.

“From a hashtag that started in 2015, to the main events of WrestleMania, the first-ever Women’s match in Abu Dhabi in 2017 where men and women chanted ‘this is hope’ to the first women’s match in Saudi Arabia in 2019 where the chant was simply ‘this is awesome,’” McMahon wrote. “And now, to have our female Superstars proudly displayed on landmarks for millions in Saudi Arabia to see, is remarkable.”

This is the first time that the female WWE Superstars have been featured in promotional material for a show in Saudi Arabia, a super conservative country which is light-years behind the majority of the world’s countries when it comes to women’s rights.

“Thank you to our partners in the Kingdom and to all of you for supporting WWE and helping drive such meaningful impact around the world,” Steph’s statement continued.