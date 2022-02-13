Notes on Matt Cardona, MJF, and the former Nia Jax

– The former Nia Jax announced for an upcoming appearance…

Time for a *super* announcement! Welcome to WrestleCon! pic.twitter.com/JzrsqNUESh — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) February 13, 2022

– Last night, Matt Cardona defeated Trevor Murdoch for the NWA world title….

I am @nwa World’s Heavyweight Champion. I can’t believe I just typed that. Fuck that. I CAN believe I just typed that. I worked my ass for this! @TheRealTMurdoch is a tough son of a bitch and he will forever have my respect. As for @RealNickAldis? 🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/Eaw4BNaSiV — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 13, 2022

Full results from the show can be found below. (source: Wrestling Inc)

– Chelsea Green defeated Kenzie Paige

– Jax Dane defeated Eric Jackson

– Crockett Cup Match: The Fixers defeated OGK

– 2 Out of 3 Falls Match: Colby Corino defeated Rhett Titus

– Mike Knox defeated The Pope

– Idolmania Sports Management defeated Cyon & ILL Begotten

– NWA National Championship Match: Anthony Mayweather defeated Chris Adonis

– Nick Aldis defeated Thom Latimer in an ‘I Quit’ match. Kamille threw in the towel for Latimer.

– NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kamille defeated Taryn Terrell

– NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona defeated Trevor Murdoch. Nick Aldis came out after and said he’s owed a rematch for the title.

– Maxwell Jacob Friedman reflects….

Today marks 7 years in professional wrestling. I’m 25, If I retired today I’ve already had one of the best runs in the history of the sport. #Betterthanyou — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 13, 2022

