Notes on Matt Cardona, MJF, and the former Nia Jax
– The former Nia Jax announced for an upcoming appearance…
Time for a *super* announcement! Welcome to WrestleCon! pic.twitter.com/JzrsqNUESh
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) February 13, 2022
– Last night, Matt Cardona defeated Trevor Murdoch for the NWA world title….
So, about last night…😯
The #CrockettCup is must see.@TheMattCardona @RealNickAldis @billy
🎟️ https://t.co/SpjSkE3PlL
📺 https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/Sq2F4co4Jb
— NWA (@nwa) February 13, 2022
I am @nwa World’s Heavyweight Champion. I can’t believe I just typed that. Fuck that. I CAN believe I just typed that. I worked my ass for this! @TheRealTMurdoch is a tough son of a bitch and he will forever have my respect. As for @RealNickAldis? 🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/Eaw4BNaSiV
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 13, 2022
Full results from the show can be found below. (source: Wrestling Inc)
– Chelsea Green defeated Kenzie Paige
– Jax Dane defeated Eric Jackson
– Crockett Cup Match: The Fixers defeated OGK
– 2 Out of 3 Falls Match: Colby Corino defeated Rhett Titus
– Mike Knox defeated The Pope
– Idolmania Sports Management defeated Cyon & ILL Begotten
– NWA National Championship Match: Anthony Mayweather defeated Chris Adonis
– Nick Aldis defeated Thom Latimer in an ‘I Quit’ match. Kamille threw in the towel for Latimer.
– NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kamille defeated Taryn Terrell
– NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona defeated Trevor Murdoch. Nick Aldis came out after and said he’s owed a rematch for the title.
– Maxwell Jacob Friedman reflects….
Today marks 7 years in professional wrestling.
I’m 25, If I retired today I’ve already had one of the best runs in the history of the sport. #Betterthanyou
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 13, 2022
