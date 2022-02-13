Notes on Matt Cardona, MJF, and the former Nia Jax

Feb 13, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– The former Nia Jax announced for an upcoming appearance…

– Last night, Matt Cardona defeated Trevor Murdoch for the NWA world title….

Full results from the show can be found below. (source: Wrestling Inc)

– Chelsea Green defeated Kenzie Paige
– Jax Dane defeated Eric Jackson
– Crockett Cup Match: The Fixers defeated OGK
– 2 Out of 3 Falls Match: Colby Corino defeated Rhett Titus
– Mike Knox defeated The Pope
– Idolmania Sports Management defeated Cyon & ILL Begotten
– NWA National Championship Match: Anthony Mayweather defeated Chris Adonis
– Nick Aldis defeated Thom Latimer in an ‘I Quit’ match. Kamille threw in the towel for Latimer.
– NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kamille defeated Taryn Terrell
– NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona defeated Trevor Murdoch. Nick Aldis came out after and said he’s owed a rematch for the title.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman reflects….

