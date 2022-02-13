Notes on Keith Lee, Julia Hart, Jim Cornette, and Baby Doll

– Ali indicated that he has 2 and half years left on his deal with WWE. Keith Lee, who was released by WWE last November and just made his AEW debut this week, sent out the following encouragement to him:

“Keep your head up homie. You’re far from done.”

– Former Memphis Wrestling enhancement talent who faced the stars that came through the territory for nearly 20 years, Ken Raper, passed away last week. Raper wrestled in Memphis almost always as an enhancement talent and also wrestled in Puerto Rico as an Indian persona.

Jim Cornette remarked on the passing on his podcast.

