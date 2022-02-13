News on Christopher Daniels, Sasha Banks, Mojo Rawley, and more

– The former Mojo Rawley has announced his engagement via social media….

– Loyal reader Adam Swallow shared: Several NXT superstars were at Aquatica Water Park yesterday morning to help support the Special Olympics via the Polar plunge. Here is the news article.

– At last month’s Royal Rumble event, Mickie James and Melina returned to WWE, competing in the women’s Rumble match. WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently shared a photo showing her with the former champions this week on Twitter. And she even noted her interest in eventually facing Mickie James one-on-one.

After a fan tweeted, “it’s a shame Mickie James vs Sasha never happened in 1vs1…,” Banks later responded, “It will.” James is currently part of the Impact Wrestling roster and holds the Impact Knockouts Championship.

Banks also returned at the Royal Rumble last month in the women’s Rumble match. She entered at No. 1 and Melina entered at No. 2.

– Christopher Daniels recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast this week, and he shared an update on his eye injury, returning to AEW TV, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Daniels on his eye injury: “When I talked to the doctor about it and he said that this, it can happen on occasion, that hemorrhages sort of doesn’t drain or heal. And you know, it doesn’t have anything to do with the iris itself. It’s just the white of the eye that’s sort of discolored. So yeah, I mean, it’s could be like this, it could dry up in like a week or it could be like this for a while, I have no idea. This is the first time it’s ever stuck with me. I’ve had this injury before. Not this eye, but I mean, I’ve had hemorrhages before. Black eyes and things like that. But for some reason, this thing is just sticking.”

Daniels on in-ring return to AEW: “The landscape of AEW is in constant flux. Additions, subtractions, so I mean it’s just a crowded field right now, and hopefully, I can make my way back there. You know, there’s no real timetable as to when that might be. So I’m sort of at the mercy of circumstance.”