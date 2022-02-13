Matt Hardy confirms when Jeff’s non-compete clause expires

Matt Hardy commented on his brother’s status:

“Jeff’s non-compete clause runs till March 9th, 2022 so as of March 10th, he will be free to do whatever. Then he could negotiate with somebody or work for another big company that has television or whatever it may be. Do I think Jeff Hardy could end up coming to AEW and teaming with Matt Hardy again? As they say in the wrestling business, never say never, anything is possible. We’re definitely going to be working together and we’ll see if the planets align and we do get the opportunity to become the greatest team in all of space and time once more.”

source: The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy