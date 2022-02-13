17-year-old Nick Wayne accepts AEW contract

17-year-old Nick Wayne had a surprise yesterday as after he lost a match against Christopher Daniels during the Defy Wrestling Year 5 event, Darby Allin appeared and brought along with him an AEW contract.

As Wayne sold his injuries, Allin said he had a contract for him to sign and threw him the microphone. The fans chanted “Yes” and “You deserve it” and after a few more seconds milking the crowd, Wayne responded in the affirmative.

Darby and Wayne then hugged in the middle of the ring as they celebrated.

Wayne is also a regular with Game Changer Wrestling and other independent promotions.