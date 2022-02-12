Notes on Mia Yim, Matt Hardy, and Roman Reigns

– On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Keith Lee made his debut however its look like his other half Mia Yim will not be joining him as All Elite Wrestling reportedly have no plans to sign her. This was reported by Sean Ross Sapp during a Fightful Q&A. He said “I don’t want to get in to specifics, but ultimately, if Tony Khan wants to bring someone in, he’s going to do it. He has the final say, and he’ll make a judgment call.”

– While speaking on this week’s ‘The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy’, AEW Star Matt Hardy threw huge praise at Universal Champion Roman Reigns and revealed that he would have loved to have faced him.

He said “I definitely would’ve loved to compete against Roman Reigns when I was in WWE. I like Roman Reigns quite a lot as a performer and also I really like him as a human being, we always got along good and he is just a real cool person and such a hard worker. He’s so smooth, he’s so handsome, he’s so charismatic and he really does have an amazing package. The stuff he’s doing currently with him and The Usos, I mean I can’t put that over enough. It is my favorite thing on WWE television, and he is absolutely killing it.”

