Notes on Gable Steveson, Jay White, Impact Viewership, and more

Feb 12, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Gable Steveson in a recent interview stated he is devoting full attention to working for WWE, but has not ruled out a return to the Olympics in 2024, or even fighting in UFC in the future.

Brandon Thurston reports Impact on Thursday was viewed by 117,000 viewers with P18-49: 0.03 (37,000 viewers). Click here for the 2022 Wrestling TV Viewership grid.

PWInsider has some attendance figures for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The event was held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event reportedly had 6,500-7,000 people in the building for last night’s show. The venue was reportedly set up about for about 10,000 people following AEW’s production setup.

– AEW has announced a couple of matches for next week’s Rampage, including Jay White’s in-ring debut for the company. AEW announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next Friday:

* Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Trent Beretta vs. Jay White

