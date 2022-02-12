Notes on Gable Steveson, Jay White, Impact Viewership, and more

– Gable Steveson in a recent interview stated he is devoting full attention to working for WWE, but has not ruled out a return to the Olympics in 2024, or even fighting in UFC in the future.

– Brandon Thurston reports Impact on Thursday was viewed by 117,000 viewers with P18-49: 0.03 (37,000 viewers). Click here for the 2022 Wrestling TV Viewership grid.

– PWInsider has some attendance figures for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The event was held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event reportedly had 6,500-7,000 people in the building for last night’s show. The venue was reportedly set up about for about 10,000 people following AEW’s production setup.

– AEW has announced a couple of matches for next week’s Rampage, including Jay White’s in-ring debut for the company. AEW announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next Friday:

* Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Trent Beretta vs. Jay White

