Notes on Eddie Kingston, Kyle O’Reilly, and Rok-C

– Eddie Kingston has been recovering from a fractured orbital bone and Dave Meltzer wrote that “last we heard he was expecting to be back next week.”

– Meltzer noted that Kyle O’Reilly has been taking time off from television due to his wife giving birth and that’s why neither him nor Bobby Fish have been involved with Adam Cole’s storyline with the Young Bucks.

– Rok-C was backstage at NXT this week and she appears to have signed with WWE, reports PWInsider.

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)