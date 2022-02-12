Mustafa Ali Says He’ll See Fans In Two and a Half Years

Mustafa Ali seems to think he’ll be out of in-ring action for the foreseeable future. In a post on Twitter, Ali sent out a message to fans suggesting they might not see him for years.

He wrote: “I’ll see ya all in like 2 1/2 years.”

It’s unknown if that is a reference to the end of his contract or not, but it seems likely. If so, that would mean that Ali would be done around the end of 2024. Ali asked for his release from the company last month, but so far it hasn’t been granted. The recent rumors suggest that WWE has no plans to let free Ali, but they also haven’t used him on television, either.