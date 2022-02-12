Mickie James says Nick Khan issued an apology to her

During an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James talked about her appearance at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble PLE. Mickie brought up how Vince McMahon and WWE President Nick Khan apologized to her for the trash bag incident from when she was released…

“I don’t feel like I was ever vindictive or (negative), because I spoke to Vince [McMahon] on the phone personally the day that it happened. He called me and we had a conversation. I go back and replay that day in my head so many times. I had missed calls from Johnny Ace, from (Triple H), from Stephanie. they had all sent me text messages and I was also in the middle of a photoshoot when the thing went viral.”

“Even Nick Khan came up to me at the show [Royal Rumble] and apologized. I think he was a part of the company but I hadn’t met him or knew who he was at that time, because it was an early transitional phase. But even he apologized to me and (said) this should have never happened, and I agree. It should have never happened, it shouldn’t have happened ten years ago, and now it will never happen again.”

