Kylie Ray suffers concussion, will miss NWA Powerrr Trip PPV

Kylie Rae issued a short statement on her Twitter earlier today announcing that she recently sustained a concussion, and will no longer be competing at this evening’s NWA Powerrr Trip pay-per-view, where she was scheduled to face Chelsea Green in singles-action.

Rae writes, “Thank you for the kind messages. Took a pretty nasty bump last night and suffered a concussion. Unfortunately, I won’t be cleared to perform at @nwa & @ZeloWrestling this weekend. Wishing you all a great show. I’ll be there in spirit. Have fun & Be safe.”

Rae has been with the NWA since January 2021.