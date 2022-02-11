Updated card for Impact No Surrender

New matches have been announced for the upcoming No Surrender event from Impact Wrestling.

Jordynne Grace will get her rematch from Impact Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona, who hit her with a steel chair to win the title last week. The rematch for No Surrender was made official on last night’s show.

Black Taurus vs. Jonah is also now official for No Surrender. After dominating Crazzy Steve on Impact, Jonah went to attack him after the match until Taurus made the save. The match was then made official for No Surrender.

We noted before that Josh Alexander was pulled from the Team Impact vs. Honor No More match due to his actions against Scott D’Amore and security last night. His spot was given to Steve Maclin.

Impact No Surrender will take place on Saturday, February 19 at the Alario Center in New Orleans. The event will air exclusively on Impact Plus, and on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders. Below is the current announced card:

Impact World Title Match

W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa) vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson) (c)

Violent By Design will be banned from ringside.

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona (c)

Jay White vs. Eric Young

Honor No More (PCO, Vincent, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Kenny King) vs. Team Impact (Eddie Edwards, Steve Maclin, Rich Swann, Rhino, Chris Sabin)

If HNM wins, they can stay in Impact, but must leave if they lose.

Jonah vs. Black Taurus