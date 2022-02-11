Spoiler on a title change at tonight’s WWE Smackdown taping

Sami Zayn is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping for next week’s show saw Zayn capture the title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn had been the #1 contender since winning the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match on the December 24 SmackDown episode.

This is Zayn’s third reign with the Intercontinental Title. Nakamura won the strap back on the August 13 SmackDown by defeating Apollo Crews.

WWE is taping next week’s SmackDown tonight in New Orleans due to the crew traveling to Saudi Arabia next Friday for Elimination Chamber. Stay tuned for full spoilers from the taping.

Stay tuned for more. Below is a photo of Sami with the title, courtesy of our correspondent, EJ Cambre: