MSG reveals Lesnar’s and Rousey’s opponents for upcoming live event

The Madison Square Garden website published the tentative top matches for the non-televised live event on March 5.

Recently, Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey were both added to the show in a bid to boost some ticket sales which saw the show getting a very slow start in that department.

Brock Lesnar will be facing Bobby Lashley for the WWE title which suggests that one of those two will win the Elimination Chamber match next week while Ronda Rousey will tag team with Sasha Banks to take on Charlotte Flair and Natalya.

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal title against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley will have a triple threat match for the Raw Women’s title.

Card is obviously, as always, subject to change.